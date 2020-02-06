"It was an easy decision for me to make."

Greg O’Shea opens up about rejecting the ‘celebrity circuit’ after Love Island

Greg O’Shea has revealed that he felt pressure to join the “celebrity circuit” after winning Love Island in 2019.

However, the reality TV star rejected the opportunity to work as a full-time celeb in favour of continuing his sporting career.

“I have to be true to myself,” he told The Irish Mirror. “It’s always been the dream to play for the Ireland Sevens at the Olympics.”

“So in the end it was an easy decision for me to make.”

“It was a mad time with Love Island. It’s not that long ago that my plan was to become a solicitor – and then all of a sudden I’m travelling the world with the Sevens, and then I’m on Love Island,” he reflected.

“After Amber and I won, I was encouraged to be a part of that whole celebrity circuit, but I didn’t want to do it.”

“Making Tokyo was always the goal – I didn’t want to let down my team-mates, we’ve been together for years trying to make it happen,” he said of the Olympics.

“We worked so hard to qualify for the World Sevens Series… we know that we’re progressing.”

“We’re in the top 12 in the world now and we can aim for the top five if we keep going as we have been.”