Greg O’Shea lands new show on Virgin Media with Muireann O’Connell

Virgin Media Television launched their Spring 2020 programming schedule this morning.

The line-up includes a brand new show called ‘The Late Tackle’, an entertainment programme with a focus on rugby presented by Muireann O’Connell and Love Island winner Greg O’Shea.

The show will launch at the end of the month, alongside Virgin Media’s Guinness Six Nations coverage.

The new winter version of Love Island will also air on Virgin Media One this Spring, premiering on Sunday, January 12th.

The series will be hosted by Irish presenter Laura Whitmore, after Caroline Flack stepped down last month.

On the topic of Love Island, Irish viewers can also watch our very own Maura Higgins and former footballer Kevin Kilbane on Dancing On Ice on Virgin Media One every Sunday over the next few weeks.

Virgin Media have also announced that series two of acclaimed Irish drama ‘Blood’, starring Adrian Dunbar, will broadcast this February on Virgin Media One.

Reeling from the controversial death of his wife Mary, the thrilling crime drama series sees Dunbar’s character Jim Hogan dealing with the shock arrest of his eldest daughter Fiona for murder as his family crumbles around him.

Commissioned by Virgin Media Television, ‘Blood’ has been sold in over 60 territories around the world and was recently nominated for a prestigious Writer’s Guild of Great Britain Award.

On top of that, a brand new docu-series called ‘The Guards: Inside The K’ will launch in March.

The series will give viewers unprecedented access to the work carried out by An Garda Síochána in some of the toughest scenarios possible.

From breaking down doors, to the aftermath of shootings, this series provides a no-holds-barred look at what it’s like to be a guard in Ireland today.

Speaking at today’s press briefing, Virgin Media Television Director of Content, Bill Malone, said: “Virgin Media Television’s new Spring 2020 schedule brings to life our strategy of increased investment in high quality News, Sport, Entertainment, Factual and Drama.”

“Be it on TV or on demand, this year we will broadcast more Irish made programming than ever before.”

“Our world class studio facilities, mixed with ground-breaking international partnerships means we are ideally placed to take on the challenges of an ever changing media landscape.”

“A brand new series of internationally acclaimed Irish drama ‘Blood’ and new factual series ‘The Guards: Inside The K’, will sit side by side some of the biggest moments in sport including ‘UEFA Champions League’, ‘Guinness Six Nations’ and top UK entertainment shows, such as the new Winter ‘Love Island’ starting on Virgin Media One this Sunday”.