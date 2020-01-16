Great British Bake-Off presenter QUITS show

The star presented the show on Channel 4 for 3 years

Great British Bake-Off presenter Sandi Toksvig has announced she is quitting the Channel 4 show.

The 61-year-old star said she plans to step away from the series to focus on other projects.

She presented the TV show for 3 years alongside Noel Fielding when the programme moved networks from the BBC.

“When stepping down from a job it is quite common for people to say they are doing so in order to spend more time with their family,” she said.

“Unusually I am departing from the Great British Bake Off so I can spend more time with my other work,” she explained.

“As my waistline will testify, Bake Off is an all-consuming show,” Sandi joked.

“Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of the great pleasures of my life. These are friendships which I know will continue beyond the confines of television.”

“Bake Off is a wonderful programme which has already proved it can happily withstand a change of hosting personnel. The reason for that, of course, is that the true stars of the show are the bakers themselves.”

She concluded her statement by wishing everyone at the show well for the future.

Sandi will join Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith and Noel Fielding in the bake-off tent this spring for the Celebrity edition of the show in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

A replacement for the presenter has not yet been announced.