Grainne Seoige set to wed fiance Leon Jordaan in Cliff at Lyons later today

TV presenter Grainne Seoige is set to wed fiance Leon Jordaan in a winter wedding at Cliff at Lyons in Co. Kildare later today.

The couple who got engaged six-years ago will tie the knot in front of a small number of guests at the plush venue.

With less than 100 guests of friends and family, the nuptials are set to be an intimate affair.

In an interview with Evoke.ie, Grainne said that the couple wanted a small ceremony with all their favourite people in attendance.

“We wanted something where we felt we’d get around to everyone and when looking around the room, they were really our favourite people.”

“We just decided to keep it very simple and pared-down. There won’t be yards of taffeta and millions of guys in waistcoats,” she explained.

“Lots of my girlfriends were saying: ‘Oh thank God, I would hate to be a bridesmaid’. It’s something you might be into when you’re a little bit younger. When you’re a little bit older, it doesn’t have the same appeal.”

Grainne shared insight into her humanist ceremony telling the publication that there will be “aspects from Irish culture and Afrikaans culture.”

The bride is set to wear a stunning custom dress from Irish designer Don O’Neill.

She jetted to New York in Novemeber to collect her wedding dress from the man himself.

Guests at the wedding will include Grainne’s sister Sile Seoige as well as pal Muireann O’Connell.

The couple met in 2011 and live in South Africa where they run their diamond jewellery business.