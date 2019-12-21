Grainne Seoige reveals the details of her luxurious winter wedding plans

"It’s a challenge trying to organise a wedding from the other side of the world"

Grainne Seoige has opened up ab out her plans for her winter wedding to South African businessman Leon Jordaan.

The wedding is set to take place at the Cliff at Lyons in Kildare, where the couple will be joined by a small group of their closest friends and family.

Grainne has arranged much of the wedding from her home in South Africa, where she and her husband run their diamond jewellry business.

“It’s a challenge trying to organise a wedding from the other side of the world,” she told Evoke.

“It’s not like I could hop in the car and drop into the venue. But I was home in November and I managed to get a lot crammed into a few days.”

The well-known presenter is set to wear a dress by long-term pal Don O’Neill – who sent her the sketch of the gown via WhatsApp before she flew to New York for her fittings.

“Why would you not go to somebody that’s a fabulous bridal designer and happens to be a really good friend of yours? It would be very weird if I didn’t,” she explained.

Touching on the ceremony, Grainne explained that it won’t be religious.

“It will be a bit modern in its own way,” she said. “It will be a humanist ceremony, with aspects from Irish culture and Afrikaans culture, very cross-community.:

“We are from very diverse places, very different upbringings, but what connects us and what’s important to us will be reflected in the ceremony.”

Grainne revealed that another unusual aspect of the wedding is that there is no bridesmaids, and she will be walking herself down the aisle.