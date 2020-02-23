Gigi Hadid claps back at ’embarrassing’ YouTube star who lashed out at Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid claps back at ’embarrassing’ YouTube star who lashed out at...

In a surprising Twitter exchange, top model Gigi Hadid has clapped back at infamous YouTuber Jake Paul.

The model responded to a tweet made by the online creator after he claimed to have “almost” beaten up her boyfriend Zayn Malik.

The couple have been on and off for a number of years, but confirmed that they are back together in a sweet Valentines Day post on Gigi’s photography channel.

“Almost had to clap up zane from 1 direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude and basically told me to f*ck off for no reason when I was being nice to him….” Jake claimed.

“Zane ik you’re reading this… stop being angry cause u came home alone to ur big ass hotel room hahaha.” (sic)

Gigi was not impressed with the tweet, and accused Jake of trying to get Zayn to “hang with” him and some “YouTube groupies.” She replied:

Lol cause he doesn’t care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed …

— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 23, 2020

Jake Paul has yet to reply to the supermodel.