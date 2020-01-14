Gigi Hadid called for jury duty in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial

The model will know on Thursday if she will be on the Jury for the trial

Model Gigi Hadid has been called for jury duty for disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein’s upcoming rape trial.

The 24-year-old was summoned to a New York court on Monday along with over 100 residents in the area to be selected for the mandatory constitutional duty.

The Weinstein trial has entered its second week in court as the judge and lawyers seek to select 12 impartial New Yorkers to decide if he is guilty or not guilty.

Gigi reportedly told Justice James Burke who is presiding over the case that while she has met the defendant before, and has met one of the cases potential witnesses, Selma Hayek, she would be able to keep herself impartial.

“I think I’m still able to keep an open mind on the facts,” she said.

Gigi was one of the 35 jurors asked to return for further screening this Thursday.

Harvey Weinstein is facing life in prison after pleading not guilty to five charges including raping a woman in 2013 and forcing another woman to engage in oral sexual conduct in 2006.

He is also being charged with predatory sexual assault.

Since 2017, more than 80 women have accused the producer of sexual misconduct, allegations which fuelled the beginning of the MeToo movement.

The 67-year-old denies all of the allegations, saying that he only ever engaged in consensual sexual activity.

The trial began on January 6th an is expected to last up to 2 months.