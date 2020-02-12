Gerry Ryan’s ex-wife Morah goes public with new love Don Mescal

Morah has been dating the Limerick songwriter since late last year

Gerry Ryan’s ex-wife Morah has gone public with her new boyfriend Don Mescal.

The pair happily posed for photographers before a performance of Riverdance over the weekend in Dublin.

A host of well-known faces turned out for the special performance, including Gerry’s old RTÉ 2fm pal Dave Fanning and his wife Ursula – who posed for a photo with Morah and Don.

A source told the Irish Sun: “It was a huge night for Morah and Don to be going public with their relationship. But what was great they had so many good friends there to provide support — like Dave and Ursula Fanning.”

“Many of Gerry’s pals already know Don from Irish music ­circles, so it wasn’t like they were meeting someone new.”

“It’s nice coming up to such a sad thing as Gerry’s anniversary that Morah has somebody in her life. Even though he lives in London, Don and Morah are in daily phone contact, and Don came over especially for this big night,” the source continued.

It looks like Morah’s kids approve of Don too, as her daughter Lottie was also at the same event, where she was joined by her Dancing With The Stars partner Pasquale La Rocca.

The source added: “He [Don] has been a great support to Morah in the last few months as the anniversary of Gerry’s death approaches.”

Morah’s relationship with the Limerick songwriter was first reported back in December.

The pair had originally met at RTÉ when Morah and Gerry’s daughter Bonnie performed ‘I’m Out’, a single she had co-written with Don, on The Ray D’Arcy Show back in 2016.

Years later, Morah and Don reconnected at the Celebration of Shay Healy gig in Dublin’s Gaiety Theatre on November 3, 2019.

Morah split from legendary broadcaster Gerry Ryan back in 2008 after 26 years of marriage.

Two years later, the presenter died suddenly on April 30th, 2010, at the age of 53.

During their marriage, Morah and Gerry welcomed five children together – Lottie, 32, Rex, 30, Bonnie, 26, Elliott 24, and Babette, 19.