The 25-year-old previously feared she would be detained over Christmas

Georgia Toffolo reveals disastrous end to 2019 following detainment in Maldives

Georgia Toffolo has revealed she had a disastrous end to 2019, even after she was detained in the Maldives.

The 25-year-old was detained in Male airport after officials found her passport was missing a page.

Immigration officials allegedly took the Made In Chelsea star’s passport and requested she obtain replacement documents before allowing her to leave the airport.

The star flew to the sunny islands to celebrate Christmas with her boyfriend before she was told she could not leave the airport.

After tweeting about her predicament, hours later UK Government officials got involved and she was allowed to continue on with her holiday.

Taking to Instagram, the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here winner revealed further festive chaos, showing fans that her plush car had been broken into.

She shared a video of a smashed window, and her belongings strewn across the ground.

“Happy New Year everyone,” she said.

“Someone just threw a brick through my car window and stole my handbag.”

Georgia, nicknamed Toff, prides herself on her positivity and looked at the silver linings saying the thief left behind her favourite blusher.

“But on the bright side he left a tampon and my favourite blusher. Trying to look on the bright side of things, it’s not great.”