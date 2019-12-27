George Michael’s sister Melanie Panayiotou dies suddenly on third anniversary of his death

This is so sad

George Michael’s sister Melanie Panayiotou dies suddenly on third anniversary of his...

George Michael’s sister Melanie Panayiotou passed away on Christmas Day – exactly three years after the singer was found dead.

The 55-year-old was reportedly found dead at her home on Wednesday by her older sister Yioda.

Confirming the news, a rep told the Mirror: “We can confirm that very tragically Melanie has passed away suddenly.”

“We would simply ask that the family’ s privacy be respected at this very sad time. There will be no further comments.”

BREAKING George Michael’s sister Melanie Panayiotou dies suddenly at 55 on 3rd anniversary of his death https://t.co/Epeg2nJkcx pic.twitter.com/MoOzofXvXt — Mirror Breaking News (@MirrorBreaking_) December 27, 2019

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called by London Ambulance Service at approximately 19:35hrs on Wednesday, 25 December to reports of the sudden death of a woman, aged in her 50s, at an address in Oak Hill Park, NW3.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious by police. A report will be compiled for the Coroner into the circumstances.”

The news comes three years after Melanie’s famous brother George died at the age of 53 on December 25, 2016.

The singer was found dead at his home in Oxfordshire, and an inquest later revealed had died from heart failure and liver disease.

The star was very close to his sisters Melanie and Yioda, and left his £97.6million estate to them.

