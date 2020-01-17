Her Essex based boutique closed down last year owing a huge sum of tax

Gemma Collins has reportedly resigned from her two remaining businesses

Self-confessed “millionaire” Gemma Collins has reportedly resigned from her two remaining businesses.

According to The Sun, the former TOWIE star stepped down as director at Gemma Collins Clothing Ltd and Gemma Collins Ltd.

Reports say that documents filed at Companies House, the entrepreneur has handed control of both companies to her father Alan who is now the sole director of both enterprises.

Reports have also said that the most recent accounts filed for the businesses, Gemma Collins Ltd has profits worth over £55,000 while Gemma Collins Clothing Ltd has losses of almost £10,000.

Her boutique in Brentwood, Essex closed down in 2018 owing almost £65,000 in tax.

Just last year the star claimed she was a multi-millionaire after rising to fame as a reality star.

The GC has appeared on Dancing on Ice, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here and Big Brother.

She also secured lucrative sponsorship deals with brands such as Boohoo.

Gemma recently relaunched her podcast ‘The Gemma Collins Podcast’ with the BBC.