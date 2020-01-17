Gaz Beadle ‘praying for answers’ as baby daughter undergoes more tests in hospital

Gaz Beadle ‘praying for answers’ as baby daughter undergoes more tests in...

Gaz Beadle and Emma McVey had to bring their baby daughter back into hospital last night to undergo more tests.

Just last week, Emma revealed that they were going “through hell” as their daughter Primrose Ivy was born with “stomach problems”.

And last night, Gaz revealed they were back in hospital with their baby girl.

Posting a picture of Emma cradling Primrose, Gaz told his followers: “FFS we are back. Biopsy and tests praying we get some answers from them.”

The former Geordie Shore star later shared a video of him holding his daughter, and wrote: “I demanded Emma go home and get some sleep as that girl would try and go week with no sleep.”

“She has been amazing threw this but she needed sleep so just me and prim at the hospital until me and Emma swap.” [sic]

“Hard times but you do what you have to do!! Thank you for all the kind DM’s, will keep you’s updated best we can.”

Gaz and Emma’s first child Chester was also born with stomach problems, so the couple knew the signs when they noticed something wasn’t right with Primrose.

Last week, Emma told fans: “Your mum instincts are never wrong, Primrose is everything Chester was in regards to stomach problems plus more and it’s absolutely heartbreaking to see.”