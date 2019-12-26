Gavin & Stacey fans left begging for a fourth season after watching Christmas special

Home Top Story Gavin & Stacey fans left begging for a fourth season after watching...

The episode ended on a cliffhanger

Kendra Becker | Editor
Gavin & Stacey fans are begging for a fourth season of the sitcom, after tuning into the much-anticipated Christmas special last night.

The series first aired back in 2007, but came to an end with a New Year’s Day finale episode in 2010.

However in May of this year, James Corden and Ruth Jones announced plans for a Christmas Day special, and now they’ve left fans wanting more.

During the festive episode, Nessa shocked fans by proposing to Smithy at the very end.

Nessa professed her love for Smithy, after his new girlfriend Sonia left Barry after being unimpressed with Gavin and Stacey’s family.

Viewers watched Nessa get down on one knee in front of Smithy, before asking him, “Marry me?” before the episode cut to the credits.

Fans are now eager for James and Ruth to work on a another series, but that could prove difficult as James is mostly based in Los Angeles working on CBS’ The Late Late Show.

Right before the episode aired last night, James shared a photo of him and Ruth on Twitter after jetting back to the UK for Christmas.

He wrote: “We had to be together to watch it go out tonight! Gavin and Stacey is a show about friendship and family.”

“Tonight’s show has been a labour of love from start to finish and we hope you enjoy it. Wherever you are and whatever you’re doing. Happy Christmas from us both.”

