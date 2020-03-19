Gavin James raises HUGE sum for Irish charity ahead of free gig

The musician will stream live from his home

Gavin James has raised a whopping €3,000 for the charity Alone.

The singer announced earlier this week that he would play a free gig on a live stream for fans in return for donations.

The musician will stream live from his home via YouTube in a bid to raise funds for the charity Alone Ireland.

The gig, titled Gavin James: Live From Gav’s Gaff, has not even taken place yet, with fans of the singer donating ahead of the scheduled performance.

The gig will kick off tonight at 8pm.

“I’m doing a little gig, a live stream from my gaff at 8pm on Thursday just to raise awareness for Alone Ireland who are looking after all the old folks at the moment,” he told his followers.

“You can watch it for free but there will be a download link to donate what you can to Alone.”

There is no time frame for the gig, with the musician promising to “keep playing” until lots of money is raised for the charity.