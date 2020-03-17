Gavin James is playing a FREE gig this week – here’s how to watch

All of the funds raised by the gig will be donated to charity

Gavin James has announced that he will be playing a free gig this week.

The musician will be streaming live from his home via YouTube in a bid to raise funds for the charity Alone Ireland.

Speaking on his Instagram feed, the singer said: “Hey everybody! Hope you’re having a good time at home and not too bored…”

“I’m doing a little gig, a live stream from my gaff at 8pm on Thursday just to raise awareness for Alone Ireland who are looking after all the old folks at the moment.”

“You can watch it for free but there will be a download link to donate what you can to Alone.”

There is no time frame for the gig, with the musician promising to “keep playing” until lots of money is raised for the charity.

“Everybody! Seeing as we are all in our gaffs anyway I’ve decided to do a Live Stream Concert This Thursday at 8pm,” he also wrote.

“‪It’s obviously free but i want all the focus to be on @alone.ireland so if you can please donate.”

Gavin is set to share the YouTube link tomorrow – follow him HERE for all the updates.