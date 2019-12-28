Gavin and Stacey Christmas special sparks 11 Ofcom complaints following backlash

The return of popular BBC TV show Gavin and Stacey was highly anticipated by fans of the hit show.

It was revealed that 11.6 million people tuned into the show on Christmas Day, it has now been revealed that eleven official complaints were made to Ofcom about the show’s decision to include a controversial homophobic slur.

As characters Nessa and Bryn took to the stage to sing their own rendition of The Pogues’ Christmas hit The Fairytale of New York, some fans were outraged that the show did not omit the term “f**got” from the song.

“The BBC is required to assess and investigate complaints about its programmes initially. But if complainants are unhappy with how their complaint has been addressed by the BBC, they should bring it to us and we’ll examine it,” Ofcom told The Sun.

Ruth Jones, the actress who plays Nessa is also a writer for the hit show told the publication: “It is a different climate. But we have to remain true to the characters, to who they were.”

“Characters in Gavin & Stacey are kind and big-hearted, I believe. So I think no one is going to be intentionally hurtful,” she explained.

“But by the same token, they’re not necessarily going to be completely politically correct or be aware of political correctness.”

Some fans however, were not happy with the show defending its decision to include the phrase.

Quite disappointed with the homophobic slur in #GavinAndStacey. Ruth Jones dismissed the concerns of the LGBT+ community saying it was being “true to the characters” but in reality it just shows a lack of understanding for just how horrific that word is. — Simon 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇳🇴 (@simonstorvik) December 26, 2019

If you’re upset at queer people rightfully protesting the use of a homophobic slur in an episode of television, that say more about you than it does about us #GavinandStacey — george (@georgegriffiths) December 25, 2019

There’s just no need to say it. The discourse that follows is huge and obviously some people feel it gives them a free pass to be homophobic 😕 disappointed in the writers. #GavinandStacey — International Woman of Leisure (@_paaaaulG) December 25, 2019