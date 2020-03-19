Game of Thrones star Indira Varma confirms she’s tested positive for COVID-19

"I’m in bed with it and it’s not nice..."

Game of Thrones star Indira Varma has confirmed she’s tested positive for COVID-19.

The 46-year-old actress, who played Ellaria Sand in the hit HBO series, said the virus is “not nice” as she revealed rehearsals for her upcoming play The Seagull have been postponed.

Taking to Instagram, Indira told her followers: “So sad our and so many other shows around the world have gone dark affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“We hope to be back soon and urge you all (and the govt) to support us when we do.

Phoenix/ Seagull rising from the ashes.”

Indira dded: “I’m in bed with it and it’s not nice. Stay safe and healthy and be kind to your fellow people.”

Indira is set to star alongside fellow Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke in The Seagull, a production of the Anton Chekhov play on the West End.

