Tributes have poured in for the young star

Game of Thrones actor dies at home in Belfast on Christmas Eve

Game of Thrones actor Andrew Dunbar died at his home in Belfast on Christmas Eve it has emerged.

The actor played the role of an extra on the show, as well as a body double for Alfie Allen who played the role of Theon Greyjoy on the hit HBO show.

Andrew, who was in his 30s, also starred in Line of Duty and Derry Girls.

A friend of the actor, Graham Smith, shared a touching tribute to the late Belfast man on Instagram.

“For me, it really is simple. He made me smile, he made me laugh and he made me think. He was just so damn loveable. I saw him only a week ago and we hugged as he left,” he shared.

“I’m grateful for that hug and I am grateful to have known him.”

“I am sorry for the people who are grieving tonight and sorry for the people who never got a chance to meet him. He was one of the good ones.”

“Look after each other. If you need help, please talk to someone. Anyone. You are never alone.”

A native of Portrush in County Antrim, Andrew was an aspiring DJ and according to his friend, and fellow actor Andy McClay, he often provided the music for Game Of Thrones wrap parties.

“His DJ sets were amazing and when he did one set for Game of Thrones, he ended up doing them all for the end of season parties,” he told Belfast Live.

“I always thought Andrew lived in the moment and he always looked out for everyone else, including me. After a challenging day or crappy weather, or difficult times, he’d make you stop and talk it out.”

“So when I heard he’d died suddenly on Christmas Eve, it just broke me. I’ll never make any sense of it. He was a true person, a talent, kind and decent man and he had a full and good heart,” he told the publication.

“I’ve cried and cried since I heard – my friend is gone and my heart is broken.”

Andrew’s funeral will take place in Belfast on Monday at 2pm.