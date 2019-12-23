FULL details of Caroline Flack assault prosecution emerge during court hearing

She was arrested for assault by beating on December 12th

The full details of the assault in which TV presenter Caroline Flack is being charged with have emerged in court today.

40-year-old former Love Island host Caroline Flack appeared at Highbury Magistrates Court today after being arrested and charged with assault in the early hours of December 12th.

Metropolitan Police were called to Caroline’s home in Islington after it was reported that a man, reported to be her boyfriend, 27-year-old Lewis Burton was injured.

While the star tearfully appeared in the docks of the court this morning to enter a plea, media from all over the UK attended to report.

The Sun have reported that the prosecution have alleged that Caroline attacked her boyfriend with a lamp as he slept over fears that he was cheating on her.

The publication have also reported details of the pair being “covered in blood” when police arrived, with one officer describing it as “the scene to a horror movie”.

It is alleged that when Lewis contacted emergency services he told them: “I’ve just woken up, she has cracked my head open. She tried to kill me mate.”

It is claimed Mr Burton told police “she tried to kill me mate” when he called 999. He was “begging” police to come, as Flack could be heard calling him names and saying he had “ruined my life”. — Tristan Kirk (@kirkkorner) December 23, 2019

According to Twitter reports from London Evening Standard journalist Tristan Kirk, the accused “threatened to kill herself” and had to be “pinned to the ground” after it was alleged that she “flipped over a table.”

Caroline allegedly continued to verbally abuse her boyfriend, and admitted “striking her partner” to police.

When police got there, Flack allegedly threatened to kill herself and had to be pinned to the ground when she flipped over a table. It is said she admitted striking her partner, and continue to verbally abuse him. — Tristan Kirk (@kirkkorner) December 23, 2019

It has also been reported that Caroline’s defence team put in an application to the court to request that bail conditions banning her from contacting her boyfriend would be lifted ahead of festive celebrations.

The conditions of her bail set on December 12th during her initial arrest meant that the presenter was barred from making contact with Lewis.

The court refused to lift the strict bail conditions, meaning Caroline will be unable to contact Lewis for the next few months.

BBC reporter Helena Wilkinson also reported on the hearing from court today.

The TV presenters defence tells court a statement has been passed onto them by Lewis Burton’s (Caroline Flack’s boyfriend) solicitor. Statement says Mr Burton doesn’t support the prosecution case, has strong feelings about the hearing this morning and that he is not a victim. — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) December 23, 2019

The journalist reported that not only has Lewis stated that he is not a victim, but he also refuses to support the prosecution’s case.

The prosecution claim that Lewis suffered a “significant injury to his head.”

While the couple maintain their boyfriend-girlfriend status, Caroline entered a plea of not guilty to the court.

Caroline is due back in court on March 4th for a trial and verdict on her prosecution.