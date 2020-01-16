Former Love Island star reveals she’s been in touch with Caroline Flack following her arrest

The TV presenter was arrested for assault by beating last month

Former Love Island star reveals she’s been in touch with Caroline Flack...

Former Love Island star Amy Hart has revealed she’s been in touch with Caroline Flack, following her assault arrest.

The blonde beauty, who appeared on the show last year, has been supporting the TV presenter via social media, after she was forced to step down from hosting Love Island.

Speaking to The Sun Online, Amy confessed: “I’m sending Caroline messages on Instagram.”

Referencing Laura Whitmore, who stepped in to replace Caroline on the current series of Love Island, Amy said: “What will be will be, and both of them are amazing so whatever happens the show will be in good hands.

Caroline was arrested at her home for assault by beating on December 12, after getting into a row with her boyfriend Lewis Burton in the early hours of the morning.

The 40-year-old appeared in court last month, and prosecutors accused her of hitting Lewis with a lamp while he slept, over fears he was cheating on her.

Officers also claimed that the pair were both covered in blood when police arrived at her home.

Caroline pleaded not guilty to common assault, and was released on bail until her trial in March.

Lewis also appeared in court to support Caroline, and has denied claims that she hit him with a lamp.