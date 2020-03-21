Fleur East reveals her father has died in heartbreaking post

Fleur East has revealed her beloved father Malcolm has died.

The X Factor star confirmed his passing in a heartbreaking Instagram post, as she vowed to make her dad proud.

Sharing a series of photos of her dad, Fleur wrote: “Daddy East, Max, the ultimate G!

What a man you were! So young at heart, always living in the moment!”

“Swagger in abundance and such an unforgettable presence. Loved by so many! You were always my biggest fan! Cheering me on until the end.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fleur East (@fleureast) on Mar 20, 2020 at 11:53am PDT

“You taught me and Keshia to be confident and to always chase our dreams. I will forever continue to make you proud. I’m so happy you saw us achieve so much,” she continued.

“Every note I sing, every song I write and everything I do, will be for you. This album is for you Dad.”

“Love you so much Daddy Darling. Have an amazing time up there! See you soon 💔✨🙌🕊,” she added.

