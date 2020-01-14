Fans think Tyga has responded to Love Island’s Eve claim that he slid into her DMs

The 20-year-old claims he asked to meet her in Ibiza

On last night’s Love Island, Eve Gale revealed that American Rapper and Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Tyga once slid into her DMs on Instagram.

During a challenge it was boys versus girls where one Islander would jump into a giant cup of tea and pull out a teabag with a fact on it about one of the boys or one of the girls.

They then had to decide amongst themselves who the fact was about, and then kiss that Islander.

Ollie Williams read out his teabag which said “This girl claims she exchanged flirty messages with a famous rapper,” before deciding to land a smooch on Paige Turley.

Eve then confessed that it was her who had exchanged the texts, and revealed the rapper in question to be Tyga.

Before entering the villa, Eve clarified the story and said: “Tyga, Kylie Jenner’s ex, messaged me. We were both at an event and I posted an Instagram story tagging him.”

“He then messaged me afterwards and we spoke on WhatsApp. Then when me and Jess were in Ibiza, he was there again.”

“He asked me to meet him but we arrived the day he left,” she explained.

Now fans think that Tyga himself has responded to the claims after his name trended on Twitter last night.

At 10.23 pm, just after the show aired on TV in the UK, Tyga tweeted three laughing face emojis, and fans are convinced it is a direct response to Eve’s story.

“He watches the show …” wrote one Twitter user.

“What was you thinking about those twins bro?” replied another.