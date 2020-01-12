Fans react to Irish presenter Laura Whitmore’s Love Island debut

The star took over from Caroline Flack for the first time tonight

Tonight, Love Island viewers were treated to the first ever series of the Winter edition of the show.

Amid the coupling – which saw Sophie and Connor, Shaughna and Callum, Paige and Ollie, Siannise and Nas and Leanne and Mike pair up – Laura Whitmore made her presenting debut.

The Irish star took the reigns from pal Caroline Flack, after the presenter was arrested for alleged assault and people were loving the Bray native.

I think @thewhitmore did a fabulous job tonight 🥰 #LoveIsland — hayley noon (@HayleyN41) January 12, 2020

Laura received rave from fans following the series – with some loving her performance as she helped the new islanders find their first partner.

Many praised her stylish ensemble – which you can shop here – and others complimented her authentic Irish accent.

Many congratulated the star via social media:

i feel like everybody doubted @thewhitmore for no reason! LOVE HER💕💕 #LoveIsland

— Leah Tidmarsh (@LeahTidmarsh) January 12, 2020

Love Island feels already! 😍 Laura Whitmore welcome, you smashed it! #LoveIsland — Kerry Dymond (@Kerry_Dymond) January 12, 2020

Laura, who is dating voiceover star Iain Stirling, took to Instagram to share her excitement for the new series.

“I want to thank ITV for trusting me at the helm of this huge show. I wish it was in better circumstances; Caroline is a brilliant host and friend,” she posted previously.

“We’ve spoken a lot in the last few days since she stepped down. She has been very kind to me and strongly pushed me for this role. I’ve watched her host every series and know I have big boots to fill. I will try and do it justice.”