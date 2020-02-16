Home Top Story Fans react as THIS Girls Aloud star is revealed as the winner...

Fans react as THIS Girls Aloud star is revealed as the winner of The Masked Singer

She won the series in last nights final

Sarah Magliocco
WENN.com

Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts has been crowned the winner of The Masked Singer.

Nicola was unmasked as the Queen Bee on last night’s show.

She won the series in last nights final, while comedian Jason Manford was unveiled as the Hedgehog and opera singer Catherine Jenkins was revealed to be the Octopus.

A number of fans guessed that the singer was hidden behind the Queen Bee character.

Others guessed that Nicola was Little Mix star Jade Thirwall.

Twitter reacted en masse to the star’s win, with many concluding that her vocal talent had been “underrated” during her time in Girls Aloud:

