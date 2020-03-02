Fans have mixed reactions to Kylie Jenner’s new Rapunzel hairstyle

Kylie Jenner has shared a new Rapunzel hairstyle – and there have been mixed reactions online.
The mum-of-one jetted to the Bahamas with her bestie Stassie Karanikolaou and her daughter Stormi.
During her vacation, Kylie shot pool-side looks, sporting a seriously long braided ponytail – and it is intense.
While some fans loved the look, a few were quick to say the hairstyle looks ridiculous.
“My sister said your hair looks like it was pulled from the drain,” one fan commented.
“The long plait is a bit creepy,” another user wrote.
“I love her but I instantly thought of a rat tail,” another added.
The vacation comes amid rumours she is back with her baby daddy; Travis Scott.
The parents to Stormi, 2, posed together on Kylie’s Instagram stories this weekend, sending fans into overdrive.