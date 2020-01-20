Home Top Story Fans go WILD as Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reunite at the...

Fans go WILD as Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reunite at the SAG Awards

The former married couple are on good terms

Sarah Magliocco
WENN.com

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have sent fans into a frenzy.
The former couple met up on the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles last night.

Despite splitting back in 2005, they have not been pictured together at a formal event since their divorce.

The former couple are currently on good terms, having spent time together over the festive period.

Brad and Jen were spotted chatting after Brad scooped an award for his work on Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.

In his self-depreciating acceptance speech, Brad appeared to poke fun at his divorce from Angelina Jolie.

“Let’s be honest. It was a difficult part,” he said sarcastically.

“A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get on with his wife.”

“It was a big stretch,” he added.

The camera panned to Jennifer, who work a sleek silk figure hugging gown to the event, who applauded her ex husband as he scooped the award.

It wasn’t just fans who went wild for the reunion photos, fellow celebs were blown away too.

“My tender heart can’t take this,” penned Rumer Willis.

“WE WILL BE TELLING OUR GRANDKIDS ABOUT THIS. THAT’S HOW IMPORTANT THIS IS,” wrote an excited Jamie-Lynn Spears,

Jordin Sparks left a simple “OMG,” alongside a crying emoji.

