Fans go WILD as Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reunite at the SAG Awards

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have sent fans into a frenzy.

The former couple met up on the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles last night.

Despite splitting back in 2005, they have not been pictured together at a formal event since their divorce.

The former couple are currently on good terms, having spent time together over the festive period.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston shared a moment behind the scenes at the #SAGawards! pic.twitter.com/wqMKw1m01i — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) January 20, 2020

Brad and Jen were spotted chatting after Brad scooped an award for his work on Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.

In his self-depreciating acceptance speech, Brad appeared to poke fun at his divorce from Angelina Jolie.

“Let’s be honest. It was a difficult part,” he said sarcastically.

please brad pitt and jennifer aniston are so cute pic.twitter.com/6GG9wFKQ9v — becca (@laurieslaurence) January 20, 2020

“A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get on with his wife.”

“It was a big stretch,” he added.

The camera panned to Jennifer, who work a sleek silk figure hugging gown to the event, who applauded her ex husband as he scooped the award.

It wasn’t just fans who went wild for the reunion photos, fellow celebs were blown away too.

Therapist: so what brings you in today?

Me: *slams this picture of Brad Pitt holding Jennifer Anniston’s hand on the table* pic.twitter.com/RtiuRue5YJ — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) January 20, 2020

“My tender heart can’t take this,” penned Rumer Willis.

“WE WILL BE TELLING OUR GRANDKIDS ABOUT THIS. THAT’S HOW IMPORTANT THIS IS,” wrote an excited Jamie-Lynn Spears,

Jordin Sparks left a simple “OMG,” alongside a crying emoji.