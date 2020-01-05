Fans are criticising Curtis Pritchard’s latest TV appearance

Fans of the star noticed this blunder

Fans have taken to social media to call out a major flaw in Curtis Pritchard’s latest TV appearance on The Greatest Dancer.

The Love Island alum featured as the receptionist whose job is to welcome acts through the door of the BBC Show.

As he welcomes the act, he asks their name and gets them to take a seat in the waiting room, before going back to work on his laptop.

Can we just take a second to talk about the fact that @CurtisPritchard is pretending to type on a laptop that’s clearly not turned on? 🤦🏼‍♀️😂#TheGreatestDancer — Gemma Henderson (@justhenders) January 4, 2020

However, eagle-eyed viewers noticed that Curtis is sat at a completely blank screen.

Many think that the laptop is not turned on, and is a storyline error on behalf of show producers.

“Is Curtis’ laptop even on? #TheGreatestDancer,” said one.

However, others think the laptop is on “instant screensaver” mode as to not distract Curtis while he speaks to the acts.

Curtis is featured on the show along side Todrick Hall and Cheryl Cole.

He recently filmed for the finale episode of Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK, where he helped to prepare the queens for their final performance.