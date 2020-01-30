Fans are convinced that THIS Girls Aloud singer is competing on The Masked Singer

'The voice is so similar and the clues match up'

Fans are convinced that THIS Girls Aloud singer is competing on The...

Since The Masked Singer UK premiered on BBC, fans have delighted in trying to guess which celebrities are behind the costumes.

Four of the show’s characters have already been unmasked and revealed to be Patsy Palmer, Alan Johnson, Teddy Sheringham Justin Hawkins and Kelis.

Queen Bee is one of the characters yet to be unveiled on the show, but fans are convinced that the singer under the mask is none other than Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts.

The show has given clues surrounding the identity of the character, one of which is that they are a lawmaker and activist.

Nicola once backed MPs in a bid to ban sunbeds which would mean that those hints apply to her.

Taking to Twitter fans revealed their suspicions that the 34-year-old is secretly competing on the show.

Queen Bee from Masked Singer UK is D E F O Nicola Roberts, I know that voice a mile away — F (@LegallyBougie) January 28, 2020

I’m so confused like I know Queen Bee is Nicola Roberts but I can also hear Jade and Leigh-Anne from Little Mix wtf — ian (@iankardash) January 28, 2020

Masked Singer UK Octopus – Katherine Jenkins

Fox – Denise Van Outen

Monster – CeeLo Green

Queen Bee – Nicola Roberts

Hedgehog – Michael Ball

Duck – Skin

Unicorn – Noel Fielding — Kelly Hawkins (@TheMidgetGem) January 28, 2020

i think i’m so convinced that queen bee is nicola roberts that i don’t know what i’d do if it wasn’t 🤦🏽‍♀️ #maskedsinger — court ♡’s diamy 45 (@dowdenftbuswell) January 29, 2020

How are people hearing a Geordie accent on queen bee from masked singer!? 🤯 baffling…. 100% a scouse accent. Definitely Nicola Roberts. #TheMaskedSingeruk — Toni Ryan (@ToniRyan1) January 27, 2020

Watched masked singer for the first time on Saturday and completed it. Fox Denise Van Houten

Queen Bee Nicola Roberts

Unicorn Chris Colfer

Hedgehog Jason Manford Rest don’t matter. What do I win. — Ewan Tracey (@GOakleyCCStatto) January 27, 2020

#TheMaskedSingeruk queen bee is defo Nicola Roberts from girls aloud, the voice is so similar and the clues match up she tried to throw us off with the little mix quote about wings as she sang wind beneath my wings during the competition to be part of girls aloud — danni nixon (@Daniellamusic56) January 26, 2020

Nicola Roberts is definitely queen bee 🐝 that’s for sure 👀👀😍😍😱😱😱 #themaskedsinger — GA2DAYS (@Ga2Days) January 26, 2020

Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland, Patti Labelle and Kelly Osbourne were all unmasked on the last American season of the show.