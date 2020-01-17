Fans are convinced Ariana Grande features on Mac Miller’s posthumous album

Mac Miller’s posthumous album Circles was released today, and fans are convinced that Ariana Grande features on the album’s fifth track I Can See.

Last week, in a statement posted to his Instagram account Mac’s family revealed they planned to release a follow up to his 2018 album Swimming.

“At the time of his passing, Malcom was well into the process of recording his companion album to Swimming entitled Circles,” it began.

“Two different styles complementing each other completing a circle – Swimming in Circles was the concept.”

“He had been working with Jon Brion who after hearing some early versions of songs, cleared his calendar to help Malcolm fine-tune them,” the statement explained.

“After his passing, Jon dedicated himself to finishing Circles based on his time and conversations with Malcom.”

The rapper died just three months after his relationship with Ariana Grande ended.

Fans of the pair took to Twitter asking Ariana to confirm if it is her vocals that feature.

Y’all that is Ariana Grande on I can see… I know that voice anywhere — JG. (@we_feel_good) January 17, 2020

Hold up…

Is Ariana Grande singing in the background of Mac Miller’s “‘I Can See’ pic.twitter.com/tlSur1NzdG — Jason Bolaños (@JBinAV) January 17, 2020

.@ArianaGrande can be heard harmonizing in the background of #MacMiller’s new song, “I Can See” from his posthumous album #Circles. 🖤🥺pic.twitter.com/UcZzJSlkci — ‎‏ ‏Pop Icons (@P0PICONS) January 17, 2020

am i crazy or is ariana grande’s voice in the background vocals on “i can see” 🤔 — 𝖒𝖆𝖈𝖍𝖎𝖓𝖊 𝖌𝖚𝖓 𝖒𝖊𝖑𝖑𝖞. (@_MelanieClark) January 17, 2020

Is that your voice on “ I can see “ @ArianaGrande ? Pls confirm ♡ — better off 🧚🏼‍♀️ (@karinaaville) January 17, 2020

Mac, real name Malcolm James McCormick died on September 7th 2018 of a drug overdose.