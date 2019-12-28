Fair City legend Jean Costello has died

The actress starred on the soap for 24 years

Fair City actress Jean Costello has died.

News of the Dubliner’s death was confirmed to Dublin Live today by the star’s sister Sylvia Murray.

Paying tribute to her sister, Sylvia shared on Facebook: “All my love. Jean was a lady. At least she’s up there now keeping my nanny company, our two angels.”

The legendary star played Rita Doyle on the RTE soap for 24 years before being written out of the show in 2013.

Her character was married to Bela Doyle, played by Jimmy Bartley and the pair were favourites on the famed soap.

Funeral arrangements are currently being made by her family.