Exes Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth attend the same Pre-Oscars party

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth narrowly avoided an awkward run-in as they attended the same Pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles.

Just two weeks after finalising their divorce, the former couple both went to the WME Pre-Oscars party on Friday.

But according to the MailOnline, Miley and Liam managed to avoid each other and were spotted leaving the party at separate times.

Miley attended the WME party in LA last night ahead of the Oscars. As you know, Miley recently left CAA talent agency and signed with WME! pic.twitter.com/2nvhJpsziR — Miley Cyrus Access (@MileyNewsAccess) February 8, 2020

.@LiamHemsworth at the WME Pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/AhMKWdH85H — Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemswsource) February 8, 2020

Liam filed for divorce from Miley last August, just eight months after they tied the knot on December 23, 2018.

The pair had dated on-and-off since 2009, but officially called it quits in 2019.

Not long after splitting from Liam, Miley enjoyed a brief romance with Kaitlynn Carter, before moving on with Australian singer Cody Simpson.

Meanwhile, Liam is currently dating Australian model Gabriella Brooks.