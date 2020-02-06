EXCLUSIVE: Tara Stewart teases ‘exciting’ new guests for RTE project

"I'm really excited for my podcast this year"

RTE 2FM DJ and style icon Tara Stewart has opened up about the future of her podcast.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie on the pink carpet of The Gossies, Tara revealed that her podcast – Dirty Laundry – is going in to it’s second season.

“This year I’m focusing on my show on 2FM and then my podcast,” she told red carpet correspondent January Winters.

“I’m really excited for my podcast this year, I launched it at the end of last year and I was a bit over whelmed with how well it went,” she said.

Opening up about the great guests she has had on in the first season of her podcast – which include Roland Mouret, Roz Purcell and Síofra Caherty, Tara revealed:

“The guests lined up for this season are ever better!”

“Well, not even better…just as good!” she joked, explaining that all of her guests are amazing additions to her podcast’s content.

“I’m really excited.”

Tara was nominated for Most Stylish Lady on the night, and slayed in the style stakes in an authentic sari from Malaysia that she teamed with street style references.