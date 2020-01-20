The actor loves the "buzz" of the live shows

EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Andrews opens up about ‘frustrating’ Dancing With the Stars experiences

Ryan Andrews has revealed that the process of learning new dancing from scratch can be “frustrating” on Dancing With the Stars.

The Carrigstown actor told Goss.ie that he loves the “buzz” of the live shows, but once the Sunday night performance closes, it’s straight back to the drawing board.

“You forget about this week, it’s movie week next week so it’s a completely new different dance and you start back from scratch,” he said.

“It’s hard because you go from the high of this buzz, and then it goes back to the two of you in an empty rehearsal room, and you have to learn the basics of a new dance.”

“It can be frustrating but I’m loving it.”

Ryan is partnered up with pro dancer Giulia Dotta.

Giving a sneak peek at what next week’s dance involves, Ryan revealed he is looking forward to the movie theme.

“It’s really fun, it’s a really iconic movie and I’m playing a leading man,” he hinted.

“I’m giving nothing away,” he joked.

Tune in to Dancing With the Stars at 6.30pm on RTE One next Sunday.