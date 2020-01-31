The band will play Cork's Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the first time this year

EXCLUSIVE: Nicky Byrne opens up about his busy year ahead with Westlife

Nicky Byrne has opened up about his busy year ahead with Westlife.

The Popstar come TV presenter arrived on the pink carpet ahead of the Gossies.

In an exclusive interview with Goss.ie, Nicky revealed the bands busy plans for 2020.

“The Westlife thing is brilliant, you know we had a great year,” he said.

“We did 54 shows around the world I think 50 plus again planned for next year.”

He added: “Were doing 2 nights here at Páirc Uí Chaoimh which is huge and we’re doing Wembley stadium obviously as well.”

“We’ve got 20 others around the UK and then we go back to Asia and stuff so it’s been a phenomenal year I have to say.”

The band announced their reunion in 2018 after a six-year-hiatus.

They are set to play Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh on August 28th and 29th.

There is no Dublin date announced for their upcoming tour just yet.