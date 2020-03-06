EXCLUSIVE! Maura Higgins responds after Curtis Pritchard’s friend claims she ‘wasn’t that into him’

Maura Higgins has responded, after Curtis Pritchard’s friend claimed she “wasn’t that into him”.

The reality star announced her split from the dancer earlier this week, eight months after they started dating on Love Island.

Days after confirming their split, Curtis’ pal told the MailOnline that he believed Maura “wasn’t that into him”, and claimed she “wanted a way out” of their relationship.

They said: “Throughout the relationship all I’ve ever seen is Curtis gushing about how much he loves Maura. He was genuinely so happy with her. I think the problem may have been on her side and not his.”

The friend alleged: “Maybe she just wanted a way out of the relationship and wasn’t that in to him after leaving the villa.”

“I do feel bad for Curtis because he’s taken the high road and won’t get involved in a slanging match with someone he cared so much for,” they added.

However, Maura has since slammed these claims as untrue.

A rep for Maura exclusively told Goss.ie: “I can confirm these allegations are malicious gossip and totally false.”