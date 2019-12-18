EXCLUSIVE! Love Island’s Belle Hassan backs Maura Higgins to present show’s winter edition

It comes after Caroline Flack stepped down as host

Love Island’s Belle Hassan has backed Maura Higgins to present the Winter edition of the popular ITV show.

Caroline Flack stepped down from her role as host on Tuesday, after being charged with assault by beating last week.

The 40-year-old allegedly got into an altercation with her 27-year-old boyfriend Lewis Burton in the early hours of December 12th.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie, Belle said she would love to see Longford girl Maura take the reigns.

“Maura is brilliant, if she was to host the show she’d be brilliant at it,” she said.

“She’s actually really funny.”

While ITV have yet to confirm who will take over the role as presenter, Maura, Maya Jama and Laura Whitmore have been tipped.

Maura’s boyfriend Curtis, however, has said she is not in talks to take the job.

Belle was in Dublin to celebrate Just Eat announcing it is set to sponsor the winter series of Love Island on Virgin Media One.

The winter series of Love Island starts January 2020 on Virgin Media One.