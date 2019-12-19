EXCLUSIVE! Love Island star Belle Hassan confirms she’s ‘done’ with co-star Anton Danyluk

The star confirmed she is single this Christmas

Love Island star Belle Hassan has revealed she is “done” with men, confirming things are finished with her co-star Anton Danyluk.

The 21-year-old split from Anton in September after they left the Love Island villa, but in October the pair confirmed they were seeing each other again and working on their relationship.

But just under two months later, Belle has confessed she has sworn off men until 2020.

During an exclusive interview with Goss.ie, Belle opened up about how difficult it has been to find love following her stint on the show.

“I mean it’s hard enough as it is to meet a decent guy but I think now it’s kinda like; ‘What are your intentions?’, ‘Do you like me for me?’ You know?”

Belle said it’s hard to tell if men are interested because they like her, or if it’s because of her Love Island fame.

“‘Are you kinda after one thing?’ I think it’s hard anyway, and I think it’s more the day and age that we live in… it’s kind of everyone’s looking for the next best thing.”

When we asked Belle if she’d be spending Christmas with someone special, she said she is “done with men.”

“No men! I’m done with men. No more men until 2020,” she said.

Anton is still following Belle on Instagram, but the London beauty no longer follows the gym owner.

