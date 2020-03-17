EXCLUSIVE! Lottie Ryan reveals how she dealt with online criticism during Dancing With The Stars

The radio presenter said a lot of "lies" circulated on social media

EXCLUSIVE! Lottie Ryan reveals how she dealt with online criticism during Dancing...

Lottie Ryan has revealed how she dealt with online criticism and negativity during her time on Dancing With The Stars.

The RTÉ 2fm presenter was crowned the winner of the this year’s series on Sunday night, alongside her pro partner Pasquale La Rocca.

Although Lottie said DWTS was one of the best things she’s ever done, she dealt with a lot during her time on the show – and was forced to deny claims she had professional dance training.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie, Lottie said: “It was a very strange thing because there were just so many lies.”

“I read so many outrageous things about myself. It’s very easy to not let those things get to you when they’re all lies.”

“If people did a bit of research and homework they would have known. It’s just very simply not true.”

Lottie proceeded to give advice to people who suffer from negative comments on social media, and how she dealt with it in the past.

She said: “It is important what things you let into your personal headspace. I am very regimented about what I would allow into my world and I think that is really important for people.”

Lottie also spoke to Goss.ie about her late father Gerry Ryan, and how she paid tribute to him during the final.

She revealed: “He had a little pin collection of different pins he would collect. One of his favourite ones was a little very old fashioned microphone pin.”

“I had it on the inside of my costume just for a bit of extra good luck. It seems to have done the job!”

Listen to more of Lottie’s interview on The Gosscast below, hosted by Goss.ie’s Founder and CEO Ali Ryan.

Amid the outbreak of COVID-19, Ali is flying solo to bring you some top tips during self-isolation, and is talking through some HAPPY news stories this week.

Listen on iTunes and Spotify: