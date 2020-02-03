EXCLUSIVE: Jenny Dixon opens up about life as a newlywed

Jenny Dixon has opened up about life as a newlywed.

The former Fair City actress tied the knot to Fine Gael TD Tom Neville in August 2019.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie, the beauty revealed it has been a busy first six months of marriage.

“We had our 6 month wedding anniversary there the other day,” she said.

“[It’s been] great, I went from just being married into panto and now Tom is flat out working.”

“So it’s just been busy but lovely, so I guess when you have little quiet moments just appreciate them,” she said giving advice to newly weds.