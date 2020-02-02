The TV presenter was nominated for Most Stylish Man at the Gossies

EXCLUSIVE: James Patrice reveals he is looking for love

James Patrice has revealed that he is looking for love.

The 31-year-old TV presenter spoke exclusively to Goss.ie ahead of the Gossies 2020, which this year had a fairytale theme.

“I’m definitely Prince Charming for the fairytale theme.”

“I am looking for Prince Charming,” he revealed.

“So Goss.ie if you can do anything… it’d be nice,” he added.

Speaking about the event he said: “This is next level. The Gossies are always great.”

“They’ve really upped their game this year.”

James was nominated for Most Stylish Man at the awards which took place on Friday January 31st at Dublin’s Mansion house.

Brian Dowling took home the award on the night.