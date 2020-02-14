EXCLUSIVE! Jack Fincham reveals where he would take Shaughna Phillips on a date

EXCLUSIVE! Jack Fincham reveals where he would take Shaughna Phillips on a...

Jack Fincham has revealed where he would like to take Love Island beauty Shaughna Phillips on a date.

Before entering the villa, Shaughna confessed that the show’s former winner was her celebrity crush, exclaiming: “He’s a bit of me.”

At the start of the programme she coupled up with Callum Jones who later broke her heart by bringing new girl Molly Smith back from Casa Amor.

Jack recently reassured fans he would mend her broken heart by taking her out on a date.