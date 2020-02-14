EXCLUSIVE! Jack Fincham reveals where he would take Shaughna Phillips on a date

Jack Fincham has revealed where he would like to take Love Island beauty Shaughna Phillips on a date.
Before entering the villa, Shaughna confessed that the show’s former winner was her celebrity crush, exclaiming: “He’s a bit of me.”
At the start of the programme she coupled up with Callum Jones who later broke her heart by bringing new girl Molly Smith back from Casa Amor.
Jack recently reassured fans he would mend her broken heart by taking her out on a date.
“Don’t worry Shaughna, I’ll take you out on a date, now that the coast is clear,” he said on Boohoo’s Instagram stories earlier this week.
Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie while promoting Cheltenham Festival, Jack spilled on exactly how he would woo her.
“I’d just go to the pub with Shaughna.”
“I’ve never been that geezer for an extravagant date,” he said.
“Go to the pub, have a drink and a chat.”
“In general, conversation is the most important thing.”
When we asked if he was shocked to find out he was her celebrity crush, Jack said he was flattered.
“Of course, I was surprised to hear I was her celeb crush, it’s flattering isn’t it?”
Jack revealed that a date may be on the cards for the pair as they even have mutual friends.
“She’s a local girl and seems really nice, a lovely girl, I think we have mutual friends as well.”
“She’s really intelligent and can educate me about politics,” he added.
Love Island continues on Virgin Media One at 9 pm.