EXCLUSIVE! Jack Fincham reveals Islanders are ‘probably having sex’ in the villa

The former Love Island winner dished some of the shows secrets

Former Love Island winner Jack Fincham has revealed that the current Islanders are “probably” having sex in the villa.

It comes as the number of on-screen sex scenes have dropped significantly on the latest seasons of the show.

In 2016, Miss Great Britain Zara Holland was stripped of her title after she had sex with Alex Bowen on the ITV dating programme.

In a statement, the organisers of the pageant said: “We feel we have no choice but to make this decision under the current circumstances.”

“Although Miss Great Britain is the oldest pageant system in the UK, we pride ourselves on promoting the positivity of pageants in modern society and this includes the promotion of a strong, positive, female role model in our winner,” it continued.

On series two of the show in 2015, Terry Walsh and Emma-Jane Woodham got down to business on top of their bedsheets in full view of the bedroom’s cameras.

It is theorised that they chose to engage in sex in that manner as they thought it might not be shown on TV due to how explicit it was.

In recent years, Love Island has come under fire for its duty of care to Islanders following the suicide of Mike Thalassitis and Sophie Gradon.

Under the duty of care guidelines, it is possible that the show is not broadcasting sex scenes to protect the mental wellbeing of the Islanders.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie while promoting the upcoming Grand National, former Islander Jack Fincham revealed that because the producers are wary of airing sex scenes, Islanders are likely to take advantage of it.

“They definitely do not show sex as much anymore on Love Island. Season two was so raunchy by comparison, on top of covers and all sorts,” he said referring to Emma-Jane and Terry.

“The producers never told us what to do because we are adults. If I went in now knowing that it isn’t shown as much as it is, you wouldn’t be that conscious about it.”

“But, because the audience is so young now, lads and girls going in probably wouldn’t worry about having sex on TV as they know it isn’t going to be shown,” he revealed.

Love Island was cancelled last night following the death of former host Caroline Flack.

Tonight’s episode of Aftersun was also cancelled.

The show is set to return tonight at 9 pm on Virgin Media One.