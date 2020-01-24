EXCLUSIVE: Irish influencer FINALLY responds to Love Island rumours

The make-up artist is currently in South Africa

Irish influencer Saffron Thompson has been linked to the brand new series of Love Island.

It was speculated that the Got That Wow ambassador was set to star on the ITV show.

The influencer is currently in South Africa, and social media posts from the Dubliner suggested she may be the next bombshell to enter the villa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAFFY T (@safthompson_) on Jan 17, 2020 at 4:40am PST

“This year bout vacation, flight catching, train taking, #Grateful,” she captioned a photo of herself with two suitcases at Heathrow airport in London.

“Queen have the best time, my princess Fiona go make the best memories my lil star,” commented one well-wisher.

“Have a ball Saf, enjoy every minute of it,” wrote another.

Now, she has finally responded to the rumours after being tipped for Love Island fame.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAFFY T (@safthompson_) on Jan 23, 2020 at 6:18am PST

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie, Saffron revealed she is not in the South African city ahead of the show.

“I can confirm I am not going into Love Island.”

“It would be great if everyone stopped the rumours as I’m being attacked.”

Love Island returns tonight at 9 pm on Virgin Media One.