EXCLUSIVE! Former Love Island winner Jack Fincham reveals EXACTLY what Islanders get up to when they’re not filming

Former Love Island winner Jack Fincham reveals exactly what Islanders get up to when they’re not filming the show.

The 28-year-old won the 2018 series with ex-girlfriend Dani Dyer.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie while promoting the upcoming Grand National, Jack said they played by the pool and chilled out.

“We hung out and chilled.”

“We weren’t taken out anywhere, we just messing around playing football by the pool, have nice food, haircuts and just chilling without the microphone on you,” he said.

“We were never filmed eating because of the noise of people eating. But you get catered for and they change the mic batteries when you eat.”

Jack revealed that producers still listen to the Islanders conversations when they’re not wearing microphones.

“But they listen in in case there’s a conversation they want to hear.”

Jack also confessed that despite producers warning the Islanders against their continuous messing, they were never asked to reshoot any scenes.

“We weren’t asked to ever, they were good at letting it flow – but the producers used to come in and tell us to stop messing around,”

“We took the mickey the whole time,” he joked.

Love Island returns to Virgin Media One tonight at 9 pm.