Erica was nominated for Best Music Act at The Gossies 2020

EXCLUSIVE: Erica Cody reveals she is releasing new music very soon

Erica Cody has revealed that new music is definitely coming for fans in 2020 – and hopefully a few festival performances are on the horizon.

The musician has had huge success with the release of her 2019 album Leoness, and is preparing to drop new tunes in the next few months.

While she could not confirm an exact date for her new music’s release, she told our Gossies red carpet correspondent January Winters that there are some big plans in the pipeline.

When Erica isn’t performing she is modelling, acting and making her social media presence felt – so it’s no surprise that she has a very busy year ahead.

“It’s been a busy one – I’m excited for this year, lots of new music, new visuals everything,” she revealed.

When asked if we can expect to see her on stage at any festivals this year, the singer said that she has some “big plans” but nothing is official just yet.

“I cant reveal too much about that yet – nothing is confirmed nothing is denied.”

“It’s that kind of weird time between January and the summer where no one really knows what they are doing yet but I definitely have a couple of things planned over the next few months that I am very excited about.”

Erica has taken to the stage at Electric Picnic and Longitude in the past, as well as performing at her own solo gigs.