EXCLUSIVE: Dancing With The Stars Kai and Guilia give budding dancers their top tips

The couple are professional dancers on the RTE show

EXCLUSIVE: Dancing With The Stars Kai and Guilia give budding dancers their...

Dancing With The Stars professional dancers Kai Widdrington and Giulia Dotta have shared their wisdom for budding movers and shakers.

The pro-dancers appeared on the Gossies pink carpet ahead of the 2020 awards.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie, the couple who have been dating since 2016 gave their best advice.

“For myself Ive trained since I was seven.”

“It was more of a punishment, because I was a mental child, long story short,” revealed Kai.

Adding: “I went to classes from as a kid. Learnt from there, got the bug from there.”

Giulia revealed she took up the sport in her teens.

“I started when I was 15, I but I always used to do sports because my family is a big like sports family.”

“The first time I went for a private lesson I loved it and that’s when I knew , O was like this is what I wanna do.”

“It’s never too late, no matter how old you are if you have a local dance school, go and join a class it’ll be great fun, fitness, and you won’t even realise you’re doing a work out,” said Kai.

“Look at some of the contestants we’ve had over the years… it’s never too late,” he encouraged.