EXCLUSIVE: Dancing With The Stars Judge Brian Redmond reveals who he thinks will win the show

The show has eliminated 3 contenders so far

EXCLUSIVE: Dancing With The Stars Judge Brian Redmond reveals who he thinks...

Dancing With The Stars judge Brian Redmond has revealed who he thinks will win the RTE show.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie ahead of the Gossies at the Mansion House in Dublin, he said this years line-up is very strong.

“It’s a great season, the guys are doing really really well, it’s a good strong line-up.”

“I’m going to probably go with Ryan Andrews,” he revealed.

“Yeah, probably Ryan, great dancing so far,” he said of the Fair City actor.

Last week, bookmakers Ladbrokes revealed Lottie Ryan as the favourite to win the show.

“Great dancing as well,” he said of Lottie.

“I think that Ryan has that little bit of a journey, Lottie is producing fabulous dancing.”

“But I think they’re good strong finalists.”