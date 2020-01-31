EXCLUSIVE: Christine McGuinness reveals her reality TV plans for 2020

The star is also continuing her charity work

Christine McGuinness has opened up about her TV plans for 2020.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire star explained that she is set to be busy, as she continued her work on the reality TV show.

“I am going to continue to guest star on The Real Housewives of Cheshire and I am going to continue to appear on many other shows,” she told Goss.ie.

Listing her planned 2020 appearances, she said: “Good Morning Britain, Loose Women, This Morning.”

She also detailed the charity work she is set to do: “I am still raising awareness for autism,” she said.

The model also revealed that she will be taking her fitness plan to the next level by continuing to take on her fitness programme.

The British model stepped out in a red plunging gown to attend The Gossies in The Mansion House in Dublin on Friday night.