Ex Love Island star set to RETURN to the villa before live final

Ex Love Island star set to RETURN to the villa before live...

Ex Love Island star Eve Gale will return to the villa during tonight’s episode, as she will be reunited with her twin sister Jess.

The 20-year-old jetted back to South Africa this week alongside the Islanders’ other family members, who will enter the villa for the show’s popular ‘meet the family’ test.

A source told The Sun Online: “Eve has missed Jess so much, so she jumped at the chance to come back and see her before her time on the show is up.”

“TV bosses think it will be a really heartwarming moment – and a nice treat for viewers who have stayed with the show since the start.”

The news comes after Jess told Ched Uzor that he’d have to get Eve’s approval before they can make their romance official.

Jess and Eve entered the Love Island villa as shock bombshells last month during the first episode.

However, Eve’s time in the villa didn’t last long as she was booted off the show during the first recoupling.