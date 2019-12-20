EVERYTHING we know about Love Island Winter so far

With the first-ever series of Love Island Winter just around the corner, we can hardly contain our excitement.

The show will premiere in January 2020, with a brand-new host to welcome hot singles to the villa.

With some key changes to the programme, such as duration, location and presenters, we’ve rounded up everything we know about the new series of the ITV show so far.

It will start in January and air on Virgin Media One

The summer series of the show usually airs during the summer months.

However, this year we’re telling winter to “do one” as we get to live our lives vicariously through these hot singles in the sun.

The first episode will air on January 12th on Virgin Media One at 9pm.

It will take place in Capetown, South Africa

Usually, the show is filmed in Mallorca during the summer months.

However, for this series of the show, it will be filmed in Capetown, South Africa.

Show bosses have purpose-built a brand-new villa which includes famous spots such as the firepit, the daybeds and the pool.

Laura Whitmore will present the show

Caroline Flack stepped down from hosting Love Island after she was charged for assault.

While there was a lot of speculation around who would take over the job, ITV announced that Laura Whitmore will now present both Love Island and Aftersun in the New Year.

There is only one rumoured participant so far…

While he has denied he will appear on the show, Ellis Iyayi is the only person rumoured to be on the show so far.

Back in September, rumours swirled that the model and fitness instructor from Loughborough in Leicestershire was set to head into the villa.

However, he took to Instagram to deny the rumour saying: “This is all new to me, fake news guys sorry to let you down.”

It will run for six weeks

While the regular series runs for 8 weeks, it is believed that this series will only run for 6.

The shorter time frame is likely because it is the first time that the show will air during winter.

Will Casa Amor return?

With the brand new location, there are questions over whether or not the Casa Amor twist will return to the show.

There is also the fact that the show is 2 weeks shorter than it usually is.

It has not yet been confirmed if the famous second villa twist will make a return, but former Love Island star Olivia Buckland has called for it to be axed.